Strategic Talks: Ceasefire Contingent in Ukraine

President Zelenskiy of Ukraine discussed with France and Britain's military chiefs the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine as part of a ceasefire agreement. Weekly military working groups will convene to finalize details, with an agreement expected within a month.

Updated: 04-04-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 23:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged with military leaders from France and Britain in Kyiv. The discussions centered on the potential deployment of an international contingent in Ukraine, forming a critical component of a broader ceasefire agreement.

President Zelenskiy revealed that specialized military 'working groups' are set to meet weekly. These meetings aim to refine the strategic details necessary to facilitate the international deployment effectively.

Zelenskiy expressed optimism, suggesting that a comprehensive understanding could be finalized within a month. The move represents a pivotal step towards stabilizing the conflict in Ukraine.

