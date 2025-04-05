Left Menu

Trump Extends TikTok Sale Deadline Amidst Trade Tensions

President Trump extended the deadline for ByteDance to sell TikTok's U.S. assets by 75 days, amid ongoing trade tensions with China. The extension aims to secure necessary approvals for the deal, which faces obstacles including Chinese government approval and potential shifts in ownership stakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 00:26 IST
Trump Extends TikTok Sale Deadline Amidst Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move amid escalating trade tensions, President Donald Trump has pushed the deadline for the Chinese technology company ByteDance to sell its U.S. TikTok assets by 75 days. Originally set to face a ban in January, the extension aims to secure all necessary approvals for the much-debated deal.

The extension comes as U.S.-China tariffs soar, with Trump hiking tariffs by 34%, prompting swift retaliation from China. Eager to negotiate a settlement, Trump expressed readiness to lower tariffs if a deal with ByteDance could be finalized. However, unresolved key issues remain under discussion with U.S. government officials.

With the deadline now set for mid-June, the potential deal involves non-Chinese investors acquiring TikTok's U.S. operations, diluting Chinese ownership to comply with U.S. laws. The negotiations involve significant players such as Susquehanna International Group and General Atlantic, with Walmart also expressing interest in joining the investment group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025