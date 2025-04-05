Left Menu

Legal Giants Unite: Law Firms Challenge Trump's Executive Orders

Over 500 law firms have signed a brief opposing former President Donald Trump's executive orders targeting law firms, including Perkins Coie, WilmerHale, and Jenner & Block, for their diversity policies and legal work against his administration. Judges have blocked key provisions of these orders as unconstitutional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 00:28 IST
Legal Giants Unite: Law Firms Challenge Trump's Executive Orders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, over 500 law firms have joined forces to denounce former President Donald Trump's executive orders targeting major legal firms. The court brief filed to U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell marks a rare display of unity in the legal community against perceived intimidation tactics.

Notably, prestigious names such as Arnold & Porter and Davis Wright Tremaine have risked backlash by signing the brief that supports a lawsuit launched by Perkins Coie. The lawsuit challenges Trump's directive due to allegations it undermines free speech and due process, a claim echoed by Judge Howell who previously blocked elements of the order.

Despite the White House defending these orders as valid exercises of presidential power, critics argue they chill legal advocacy and threaten the independence of law firms. Meanwhile, negotiations have resulted in some firms pledging free legal services to avoid penalties, highlighting the complex dynamics between politics and the legal profession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025