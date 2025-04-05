Legal Giants Unite: Law Firms Challenge Trump's Executive Orders

In an unprecedented move, over 500 law firms have joined forces to denounce former President Donald Trump's executive orders targeting major legal firms. The court brief filed to U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell marks a rare display of unity in the legal community against perceived intimidation tactics.

Notably, prestigious names such as Arnold & Porter and Davis Wright Tremaine have risked backlash by signing the brief that supports a lawsuit launched by Perkins Coie. The lawsuit challenges Trump's directive due to allegations it undermines free speech and due process, a claim echoed by Judge Howell who previously blocked elements of the order.

Despite the White House defending these orders as valid exercises of presidential power, critics argue they chill legal advocacy and threaten the independence of law firms. Meanwhile, negotiations have resulted in some firms pledging free legal services to avoid penalties, highlighting the complex dynamics between politics and the legal profession.

(With inputs from agencies.)