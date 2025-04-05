Legal Community Unites Against Trump's Assault on Law Firms

In a rare show of unity, over 500 law firms have come together to oppose former President Donald Trump's targeting of key legal firms, including Perkins Coie. The move, which involves a court brief signed by these firms, highlights growing concerns about what they view as Trump's attempts to intimidate America's legal community.

Efforts to block Trump's controversial executive orders have already seen some success. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell recently ruled against provisions aimed at Perkins Coie, citing potential threats to the legal system's foundations. Trump's orders have been labeled as an unprecedented misuse of presidential power, with critics arguing they violate constitutional protections.

This legal battle, involving major firms such as WilmerHale and Jenner & Block, underscores the tension between Trump's actions and the legal profession's principles. While some firms have reached agreements with Trump, others steadfastly resist, emphasizing their commitment to neutrality and the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)