Senate Republicans Push Back on Trump's Tariff Strategy

A growing number of Republican senators have rallied behind a U.S. Senate bill that mandates congressional approval for imposing new tariffs, in response to financial turmoil caused by President Trump's latest trade measures. The bill aims to halt new tariffs within 60 days unless Congress endorses them.

The bipartisan initiative, originally introduced by Senators Chuck Grassley and Maria Cantwell, now includes notable Republican figures like Lisa Murkowski, Mitch McConnell, and Thom Tillis. Despite mixed support within Trump's party, the bill highlights GOP unrest over potential economic fallout.

Senator Thom Tillis expressed concern about the tariffs' impact on North Carolina's agriculture industry and advocated for clearer trade strategies. While the White House downplays risks, Republican lawmakers emphasize legislative oversight and strategic trade negotiations to mitigate economic harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)