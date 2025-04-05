Left Menu

US Aid Retreat in Myanmar's Earthquake Aftermath Sparks Global Response Concerns

In the wake of a devastating earthquake in Myanmar, American rescue teams are notably absent. Critics point to Trump administration cuts to USAID for reduced U.S. involvement. While other nations fill the gap, geopolitical ramifications loom as China's influence rises, challenging U.S. humanitarian leadership.

Updated: 05-04-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 09:48 IST
In the aftermath of a catastrophic 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, rescue operations highlight the absence of the U.S. The earthquake, claiming over 3,000 lives, saw contributions from at least 15 international rescue teams.

The United States, known for its superior disaster-response capabilities, sent just a three-member assessment team days after the event. Critics partially blame the Trump administration's downsizing of USAID for reduced U.S. involvement.

Observers warn about the geopolitical shifts as China and other countries expand their role in Myanmar, signaling a shift in global humanitarian influence that could challenge America's longstanding leadership in international aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

