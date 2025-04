Milei's Trump Tango: Argentina's High-Stakes Gamble

Argentina's President Javier Milei has embraced his relationship with Donald Trump, showcasing it as a potential boon for his country's ailing economy. However, experts and critics remain skeptical about its benefits.

Milei has aligned himself with Trump's policies, including supporting tariffs and withdrawing from international agreements, but the promised economic gains have yet to materialize.

An anticipated meeting between Milei and Trump at Mar-a-Lago did not occur, drawing criticism from political opponents. As Argentina seeks a crucial IMF bailout, Milei's diplomatic efforts seem to hang in the balance.

