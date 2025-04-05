Waqf Bill Receives Backing from Muslim Women's Board Amid Calls for Transparency

The All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board has announced its backing of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was recently passed by Parliament. The board has called upon the government to enhance transparency in the Waqf board's operations, ensuring that women's rights are upheld. Shaista Amber, the board's president, stated that past interventions by governments and religious leaders were inadequate, and she commended the current government's steps.

Amber emphasized the necessity of transparent utilization of Waqf donations, intended for the poor, claiming that although not all Waqf lands were misutilized, there was a lack of honest management. She urged the government to ensure that the bill results in the Waqf lands being used for the benefit of impoverished sections, noting prior administrations failed to prioritize Muslim welfare over political gains.

In her appeal to the BJP government, Amber sought the rectification of historical oversights by ensuring women's rights and freeing Waqf lands from illegal encroachments. She suggested investigations and actions against offenders, as well as construction of housing on Waqf properties for divorced Muslim women. Amber recounted her 2017 meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where she advocated for the liberation of Waqf properties from unlawful occupation. The bill's passage saw significant debate and opposition from the INDIA bloc in Parliament. (ANI)

