Controversy Brews Over J-K Reservation Policy

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir criticize the National Conference government for defending a reservation policy that allots 70% quota to various groups. The government has filed an affidavit in the high court, dismissing opposition petitions as frivolous, and has created a sub-committee to review the policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:17 IST
In Jammu and Kashmir, political parties have voiced strong opposition against the National Conference government's defense of the region's reservation policy, which allocates a 70% quota to various groups. The Social Welfare Department labeled a petition against the policy as 'mischievous' and filed to abuse the judicial process.

An affidavit from the government, which seeks to dismiss the challenging petition, has further heightened tensions. The Cabinet has formed a sub-committee led by Social Welfare Minister Sakina Itoo to address the concerns, although critics like PDP MLA Waheed Para argue the committee is a mere facade.

Sajad Lone of the Peoples' Conference questioned why the affidavit made no mention of the sub-committee, adding another layer of controversy. Amidst the political drama, Itoo announced plans for the sub-committee to meet delegations and focus on key issues surrounding the reservation policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

