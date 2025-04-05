JD(U) Faces Turmoil Over Waqf Amendment Bill Passage
The passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill caused a stir within JD(U), with notable resignations amid concerns of the party's stance. Despite this, MLC Khalid Anwar reaffirmed the party's commitment to secular values. The bill, aimed at improving Waqf property management, has sparked significant political debate.
- Country:
- India
The Janata Dal (United) is facing internal upheaval following the passage of the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill in the Indian Parliament. Despite the uproar, party MLC Khalid Anwar underlined that JD(U) persists as a secular and inclusive party, adamantly supporting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Tensions flared as five JD(U) leaders, including Nadeem Akhtar and Raju Nayyar, resigned in protest of the party's endorsement of the bill, which was passed in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board had implored secular factions to reject the bill, urging it undermines Muslim rights.
The resignations come at a critical juncture, with Bihar assembly elections approaching, posing a potential crisis for the JD(U). Meanwhile, the enacted bill aims to rectify previous legislation, refining waqf administration and leveraging technology to manage records more effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Scandal Fallout: BJP Demands Gandhi Resignations Over Bofors Allegations
Waqf Bill Sparks Political Turmoil in Bihar: JD(U) Faces Resignations and Discontent
JD(U) Muslim Leaders Resign Over Waqf Bill Support, Citing Secular Betrayal
South Korean Presidential Aides Offer Resignations Following Court Ruling
JD(U) Faces Resignations Over Controversial Waqf Bill Support