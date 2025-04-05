Jammu and Kashmir's Contentious Reservation Policy Under Fire

The Jammu and Kashmir's reservation policy has sparked controversy after the government's affidavit in the high court deemed a petition challenging it as 'mischievous and frivolous.' Social Welfare Minister Sakina Itoo announced the formation of a cabinet sub-committee to assess complaints raised by several aspirants regarding existing reservation rules in government jobs.

Various political parties, including the People's Democratic Party and People's Conference, have criticized the government's approach, calling the cabinet sub-committee a 'facade.' Critics argue that the policy, which allots a 70 percent quota to various groups, threatens the future of meritorious students.

Despite criticism, the government asserts its commitment to address the issue seriously. The sub-committee, tasked with gathering input from youth representatives, has a six-month deadline to submit its report. The National Conference, the ruling party, distances itself from the affidavit, emphasizing the sub-committee's role in addressing insecurities shared by numerous individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)