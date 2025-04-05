President Zardari's Swift Path to Recovery: Discharge Imminent

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari is on the brink of being discharged from a Karachi hospital, as stated by his personal physician Dr. Asim Hussain. Zardari, 69, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, prompting his transfer from Nawabshah due to health concerns.

Zardari experienced symptoms like fever and respiratory issues, leading to his admission to a private hospital for treatment. His condition has since improved significantly after receiving antiviral medication, with Dr. Hussain confirming his medical fitness.

The president's health journey has seen previous challenges, including a past positive COVID-19 diagnosis with mild symptoms, a foot fracture in 2024, and eye surgery in 2023. His imminent discharge reflects a positive turn in his recent health battles.

