President Zardari's Swift Path to Recovery: Discharge Imminent
Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari, who tested positive for COVID-19, is set to be discharged within two days. Hospitalized in Karachi following respiratory issues, his condition has improved thanks to antiviral treatments. Dr. Asim Hussain confirmed the president's recovery.
Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari is on the brink of being discharged from a Karachi hospital, as stated by his personal physician Dr. Asim Hussain. Zardari, 69, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, prompting his transfer from Nawabshah due to health concerns.
Zardari experienced symptoms like fever and respiratory issues, leading to his admission to a private hospital for treatment. His condition has since improved significantly after receiving antiviral medication, with Dr. Hussain confirming his medical fitness.
The president's health journey has seen previous challenges, including a past positive COVID-19 diagnosis with mild symptoms, a foot fracture in 2024, and eye surgery in 2023. His imminent discharge reflects a positive turn in his recent health battles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
