Controversial Appointment: Olowski Takes On Key State Department Role Amidst Turbulence

Lew Olowski, a national security lawyer with just four years in the foreign service, has been appointed as the top official overseeing the State Department's global workforce. His appointment has been met with objections and concerns within the department, backing President Trump's 'America First' policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:54 IST
In a move stirring controversy at the State Department, Lew Olowski, a relatively new entry to the foreign service, has been appointed to oversee the department's global workforce. Sources reveal that President Trump's administration designated Olowski to implement the 'America First' agenda.

The decision to appoint Olowski was met with criticism, especially from the American Foreign Service Association. The association expressed its alarm by comparing Olowski's appointment to entrusting a junior military officer with the Pentagon's personnel system, underscoring a potential devaluation of experience in the diplomatic sector.

This leadership transition raises concerns amidst reports of planned job cuts and closures of U.S. missions abroad. The backdrop includes campaign promises by Trump to cleanse the 'deep state' and ensure unwavering loyalty to his foreign policy directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

