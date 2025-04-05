Congress Accuses AAP of Vendetta in Ludhiana West By-Election
Congress leaders are accusing the AAP government in Punjab of planning to implicate Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the party's candidate for the Ludhiana West by-election, in a false case. The accusations come amid claims that AAP's Arvind Kejriwal is seeking a back-door entry into Parliament through Punjab.
Congress leaders have accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of attempting to frame Bharat Bhushan Ashu, their candidate for the Ludhiana West Assembly by-election, in a false case ahead of the polling.
Key Congress figures, including former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other senior leaders, have voiced concerns about potential political vendettas. The allegations arise as Ashu faces off with AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora.
Congress claims this move is part of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's strategy to gain a back-door entry into Parliament following electoral setbacks in Delhi. The Ludhiana West seat was left vacant after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, with the by-election date pending announcement.
