India-Sri Lanka's Cross-Party Bond Grows Stronger
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the bipartisan support for India's special partnership with Sri Lanka, following his meeting with opposition leader Sajith Premadasa. The meeting in Colombo emphasized cross-party cooperation, with both leaders appreciating the bilateral relationship fostering welfare and development across the two nations.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the 'special partnership' between India and Sri Lanka during his meeting with Sri Lankan Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa on Saturday. Modi noted that this partnership enjoys cross-party support, which is pivotal for the welfare and development of both countries.
Modi's visit to Colombo came on the heels of his participation in the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok. Following the meeting, Modi expressed appreciation for Premadasa's efforts in nurturing India-Sri Lanka connections, especially emphasizing his commitment to bilateral friendship.
Premadasa, a notable figure in Sri Lankan politics and leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya party, has been vocal about the importance of regional cooperation. The meeting's positive tone highlighted the robust development partnership shared by the two countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Elevating Education: A Celebrated Partnership in Academic Excellence
Strengthening Ties: Sergei Shoigu Visits North Korea Amid Strategic Military Partnership
Córdoba, Fortaleza, and Greater Manchester Win 2025 Partnership for Healthy Cities Awards
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Shoigu's Visit to North Korea
Narendra Modi's Strategic Sri Lanka Visit: Energy and Diplomacy Intertwined