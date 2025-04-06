Clash at Ram Navami Rally: BJP Leader vs. Police in Kolkata

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee on Sunday alleged police intervention in her Ram Navami rally originating from New Town, Kolkata. According to Chatterjee, the rally, which had all necessary permissions and was classified as a spiritual congregation, was halted without cause by police near Keshtopur.

Eyewitnesses reported that barricades were set up at the Keshtopur crossing, in close proximity to the airport-connecting VIP Road, to stop the procession as it attempted to enter Salt Lake. This led to a verbal confrontation between Chatterjee and the police on the scene.

Seeking to avoid further escalation, Chatterjee directed the rally participants to take an alternative route. The procession, which commenced at a Ram Temple in New Town with party leader Arjun Singh, is scheduled to end at the Hanuman Mandir in Dum Dum.

