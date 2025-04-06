Electoral Politics Rivalry Turns Deadly in Uttar Pradesh

A 26-year-old man has died in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow after being shot in a dispute allegedly linked to electoral politics, authorities reported on Sunday. The incident occurred in Sopahiya Pyuli village, where family members of current village head Seema Awasthi reportedly fired on Rajan Awasthi, the son of a former village head.

Mrityunjay Awasthi, one of the suspects, was apprehended on Saturday after he fell from his motorcycle while drunk. Police recovered a pistol from him. An FIR was filed against Seema's husband, Sachiv Awasthi, Mrityunjay, and Shivam Awasthi. As Rajan was set to marry next month, his death has sparked tensions in the village.

The Hardi Station House Officer has stated that murder charges will be added to the FIR pending a post-mortem report. In response to the incident, BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh postponed a Sunday bike rally marking the eighth anniversary of the Yogi Adityanath government.

(With inputs from agencies.)