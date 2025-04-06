Taiwan Bolsters US Trade Relations: President's Assurance

In a significant move to strengthen economic ties with the United States, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te declared that the nation would not impose reciprocal tariffs on American goods.

During a meeting with Taiwanese business leaders, President Lai emphasized Taiwan's commitment to removing trade barriers and fostering a more robust investment environment.

He reassured that Taiwanese companies are poised to gradually expand their investments in the U.S., reinforcing bilateral relations and economic cooperation.

