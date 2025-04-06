Left Menu

Taiwan Bolsters US Trade Relations: President's Assurance

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te announced that Taiwan will not engage in reciprocal tariffs against the U.S. Instead, the nation plans to dismantle trade barriers and increase Taiwanese investments in the U.S. economy, solidifying economic ties between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 06-04-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 16:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a significant move to strengthen economic ties with the United States, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te declared that the nation would not impose reciprocal tariffs on American goods.

During a meeting with Taiwanese business leaders, President Lai emphasized Taiwan's commitment to removing trade barriers and fostering a more robust investment environment.

He reassured that Taiwanese companies are poised to gradually expand their investments in the U.S., reinforcing bilateral relations and economic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

