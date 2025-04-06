BJP's 'Janaakrosha Yatra': A Statewide Movement Against Price Rise

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a 16-day statewide movement in Karnataka, titled 'Janaakrosha Yatra' or Public Anger March, in response to soaring prices and a contentious reservation policy for Muslims in government contracts.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, announced that the movement would unfold in four phases, covering a multitude of districts including Mysuru, Mandya, and Mangaluru in the first phase and extending to Bengaluru in the final phase.

The campaign aims to address the growing public dissatisfaction with the increasing costs of essential commodities, as the party positions itself as the voice of the people in this agitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)