BJP's 'Janaakrosha Yatra': A Statewide Movement Against Price Rise

The BJP will launch a 16-day statewide movement called 'Janaakrosha Yatra' in Karnataka to protest against price rise and Muslim reservation in government contracts. The movement will occur in four phases, covering different districts to voice public frustration over escalating costs of essential goods and services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-04-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 17:07 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a 16-day statewide movement in Karnataka, titled 'Janaakrosha Yatra' or Public Anger March, in response to soaring prices and a contentious reservation policy for Muslims in government contracts.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, announced that the movement would unfold in four phases, covering a multitude of districts including Mysuru, Mandya, and Mangaluru in the first phase and extending to Bengaluru in the final phase.

The campaign aims to address the growing public dissatisfaction with the increasing costs of essential commodities, as the party positions itself as the voice of the people in this agitation.

