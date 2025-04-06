Modi's Landmark Visit to Sri Lanka: Strengthening Ties Through Historical Bonds and Modern Agreements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a fruitful visit to Sri Lanka, further cementing the island's significance in India's strategic Neighbourhood First Policy. During his stay, Modi engaged in extensive talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, ensuring strengthened partnerships across various sectors including defense, energy, and digitalization.

Upon invitation by President Dissanayake, Modi's fourth visit to the island since 2015 comes at a time when Sri Lanka plays a pivotal role in India's MAHASAGAR vision. Both leaders participated in signing numerous agreements, further solidifying the nations' economic, cultural, and diplomatic ties.

A highlight of Modi's visit was his stop at the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple in Anuradhapura, emphasizing the historical and spiritual connections between the countries. This move aligns with plans to showcase sacred Buddhist relics from India in Sri Lanka, fostering a deeper cultural rapport.

(With inputs from agencies.)