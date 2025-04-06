Tariff Tensions: Sachin Pilot Criticizes Modi's Approach

In a sharp critique, Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his handling of US-imposed tariffs, arguing that Modi's recent visit to America yielded little more than photo opportunities. Pilot urged for a strategic solution to safeguard India's economic interests amid rising global trade conflicts.

Highlighting repercussions of the tariffs, Pilot warned of severe economic stress due to potential layoffs and job losses in India's export and manufacturing sectors. He contrasted India's muted response with the proactive measures by other nations, expressing concern over the silence from Delhi.

Pilot also criticized the government's push of the Waqf Amendment Bill, suggesting it aims to polarize the country instead of addressing real issues like unemployment and economic disparity. His remarks come amid a backdrop of increasing trade tensions and debates within India's parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)