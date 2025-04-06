Left Menu

M A Baby: Leading CPI(M) into New Era Amid Challenges

V D Satheesan congratulated M A Baby on becoming the new General Secretary of CPI(M) and expressed hope that Baby's national experience would aid in opposing communal forces. However, concerns were raised about the potential influence from CPI(M) senior members that may hinder his independent decision-making.

V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, congratulated M A Baby for his election as the new General Secretary of the CPI(M) during the Party Congress in Madurai.

Satheesan expressed optimism about Baby's capability to combat communal forces, enhancing the INDIA alliance's impact. He cautioned that Baby's independence could be compromised if influenced by CPI(M) politburo members such as Prakash Karat and Pinarayi Vijayan, who maintain anti-Congress sentiments.

Satheesan highlighted that despite possible BJP compromises, Baby's ability to resist divisive influences could foster a secular approach at the national level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

