Rift and Rumors: BJD's Internal Turmoil Over Waqf Bill

All is not well within the opposition BJD, led by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, as internal discord emerges over the party's purported change in position on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Senior figures like Bhupinder Singh describe the party's internal climate as akin to a 'Kalabaishakhi' (Nor'wester), with deputy leader Prasanna Acharya hinting at external influence behind the alleged decision shift.

The disarray raises concerns about the BJD's secular integrity as the rank and file openly criticize the party's shift, potentially jeopardizing its secular stance. Acharya defended the party, maintaining its secular position despite the recent decision change and emphasizing the BJD's commitment to Odisha's interests over national alignments.

Acharya pointed to ongoing discussions to identify external influences on critical internal decisions, mentioning a possible lack of clarity in the decision-making process, stressing that significant decisions should be made within the party's forums. Meanwhile, opposition voices speculate a clandestine BJD-BJP alliance, accusing unseen forces of controlling Patnaik's moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)