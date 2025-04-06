Left Menu

Rift and Rumors: BJD's Internal Turmoil Over Waqf Bill

The BJD is facing internal strife due to its alleged change of stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Senior leaders have voiced their objections, suggesting external interference. Despite the controversy, leaders assert the party’s commitment to secularism. The decision-making process and potential political maneuverings are under intense scrutiny.

Updated: 06-04-2025 21:55 IST
All is not well within the opposition BJD, led by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, as internal discord emerges over the party's purported change in position on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Senior figures like Bhupinder Singh describe the party's internal climate as akin to a 'Kalabaishakhi' (Nor'wester), with deputy leader Prasanna Acharya hinting at external influence behind the alleged decision shift.

The disarray raises concerns about the BJD's secular integrity as the rank and file openly criticize the party's shift, potentially jeopardizing its secular stance. Acharya defended the party, maintaining its secular position despite the recent decision change and emphasizing the BJD's commitment to Odisha's interests over national alignments.

Acharya pointed to ongoing discussions to identify external influences on critical internal decisions, mentioning a possible lack of clarity in the decision-making process, stressing that significant decisions should be made within the party's forums. Meanwhile, opposition voices speculate a clandestine BJD-BJP alliance, accusing unseen forces of controlling Patnaik's moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

