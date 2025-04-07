Left Menu

Escalating Tensions in Yemen: US Airstrikes Intensify

US airstrikes in Yemen's rebel-held Sanaa killed at least four people amid an intense campaign targeting the Iran-backed Houthis, related to conflicts in the Middle East. The strikes have led to widespread damage and heightened tensions, with the US linking them to pressure on Iran over its nuclear program.

Updated: 07-04-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 03:33 IST
The United States has escalated its airstrike campaign against Yemen's Houthi rebels, launching attacks that have killed at least four people in the capital, Sanaa. According to the Houthi-run health ministry, the strikes also injured 16 others as the conflict intensifies.

This latest wave of airstrikes comes as the U.S. targets the Iran-backed rebels amidst shipping conflicts in the Middle East, rooted in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Casualty numbers released by the Houthis suggest at least 69 people have died, with the rebels challenging American claims on leadership losses.

The U.S. military has so far remained silent on the intricacies of these operations, which have expanded aggressively, impacting multiple areas and infrastructure tied to the Houthis. The campaign against the rebels aligns with wider U.S. objectives of exerting pressure on Iran regarding its nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

