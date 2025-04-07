Left Menu

South Korea to Hold Presidential Election After Ousting Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's cabinet is expected to confirm a June 3 date for the presidential election after the dismissal of Yoon Suk Yeol for issuing a martial law decree. The cabinet decision, although not legally necessary, seeks to set a holiday for the election. The date awaits official confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 06:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 06:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's cabinet is poised to establish June 3 as the date for the country's presidential election. This action follows the recent removal of Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted for his brief imposition of martial law, as reported by Yonhap News on Monday.

Although the law does not mandate cabinet involvement, officials plan to decide on Tuesday to declare a public holiday for the election. This move comes after Yoon was dislodged by the Constitutional Court, which deemed his martial law declaration on December 3 a violation of official duty, as he mobilized troops to suppress parliamentary functions.

According to legislation, a new presidential election must be held within 60 days if an incumbent passes away or is dismissed. However, an official from the National Election Commission highlighted that the speculated date mentioned in media reports remains tentative until officially announced by the acting president, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

