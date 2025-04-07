Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Political Uproar in Jammu and Kashmir

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, has triggered political turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir, with Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez Lone and others accusing the central government of constitutional violations. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather refused adjournment motions, citing the bill's sub judice status, intensifying protests among opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 12:55 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Political Uproar in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez Lone (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez Lone criticized the central government over the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, claiming it violates constitutional principles and democratic values. Lone emphasized that the legislative process should have incorporated input from all parties, accusing the government of disregarding the tenets of federalism and secularism.

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference president Sajad Lone expressed disappointment with the region's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, for not opposing the bill. Sajad criticized the CM's association with Kiren Rijiju, who presented the bill, arguing it was disrespectful to the Muslim community in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed chaos as Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather denied requests for adjournment motions on the Waqf Amendment Act, citing its ongoing proceedings in the Supreme Court. Opposition MLAs, including those from the National Conference and PDP, protested vociferously, demanding a thorough debate on the bill's implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered smart intersections could revolutionize urban safety and sustainability

New LLM framework solves complex planning problems with zero training

Algiers recharge map offers action plan against water overuse, climate strain, and urban sprawl

AI in rare disease diagnosis demands new ethical and legal guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025