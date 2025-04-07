Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Political Uproar in Jammu and Kashmir

Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez Lone criticized the central government over the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, claiming it violates constitutional principles and democratic values. Lone emphasized that the legislative process should have incorporated input from all parties, accusing the government of disregarding the tenets of federalism and secularism.

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference president Sajad Lone expressed disappointment with the region's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, for not opposing the bill. Sajad criticized the CM's association with Kiren Rijiju, who presented the bill, arguing it was disrespectful to the Muslim community in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed chaos as Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather denied requests for adjournment motions on the Waqf Amendment Act, citing its ongoing proceedings in the Supreme Court. Opposition MLAs, including those from the National Conference and PDP, protested vociferously, demanding a thorough debate on the bill's implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)