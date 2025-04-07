Left Menu

Congress Protests Against Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez Lone denounced the Waqf Amendment Act as a threat to secularism and federalism, sparking protests in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. The contentious bill, now law, has faced opposition due to concerns about its implications and the process of its enactment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:35 IST
Congress Protests Against Controversial Waqf Amendment Act
Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez Lone (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vehement display of opposition, Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez Lone on Monday vocally criticized the controversial Waqf Amendment Act, describing it as an attack on India's core values of secularism and federalism. Speaking to ANI, Lone underscored the party's resistance to the legislation, emphasizing a commitment to sustained protest.

Lone further accused the centre of infringing upon the Constitution and disregarding democratic principles with the Act's passage. He voiced that democracy extends beyond numerical supremacy and necessitates respect for diverse perspectives and mutual confidence among stakeholders. He reiterated the serious concerns this legislation presents.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly experienced turmoil as the National Conference (NC) and allies protested both the Waqf Amendment Bill and the Speaker's rejection of their adjournment motion. Despite the bill's passage through both houses of Parliament, opposition parties remain firm in their objections, citing potential mismanagement of waqf properties and deficiencies in democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered smart intersections could revolutionize urban safety and sustainability

New LLM framework solves complex planning problems with zero training

Algiers recharge map offers action plan against water overuse, climate strain, and urban sprawl

AI in rare disease diagnosis demands new ethical and legal guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025