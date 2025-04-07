Congress Protests Against Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

In a vehement display of opposition, Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez Lone on Monday vocally criticized the controversial Waqf Amendment Act, describing it as an attack on India's core values of secularism and federalism. Speaking to ANI, Lone underscored the party's resistance to the legislation, emphasizing a commitment to sustained protest.

Lone further accused the centre of infringing upon the Constitution and disregarding democratic principles with the Act's passage. He voiced that democracy extends beyond numerical supremacy and necessitates respect for diverse perspectives and mutual confidence among stakeholders. He reiterated the serious concerns this legislation presents.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly experienced turmoil as the National Conference (NC) and allies protested both the Waqf Amendment Bill and the Speaker's rejection of their adjournment motion. Despite the bill's passage through both houses of Parliament, opposition parties remain firm in their objections, citing potential mismanagement of waqf properties and deficiencies in democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)