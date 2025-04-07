Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh Seeks Relocation of Terrorist Graves

The Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh has called on India's top leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to relocate the graves of terrorists Maqbool Bhatt and Afzal Guru from Tihar Jail to either the Atlantic Ocean or Amazon jungles.

The organization argues that housing the graves within India's borders is unconstitutional and fosters a dangerous narrative among those with radical views. Their letter highlights that the graves have turned into a glorified site for followers with extremist ideologies.

According to the Sangh, relocating the graves would undermine the 'jihadi mentality' prevalent among certain groups and free India from this influence. They insist that such action is necessary to diminish the symbolic power of these sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)