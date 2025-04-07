Left Menu

Putin Showcases Support for Ukraine Ceasefire Amidst Lingering Queries

Russian President Vladimir Putin advocates for a ceasefire in Ukraine, but Moscow remains unanswered on critical queries regarding the truce. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reveals ongoing communication lines between Russia and the U.S., highlighting common understanding despite unresolved issues over the ceasefire details.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed support for a ceasefire in Ukraine. However, Moscow still awaits crucial answers regarding the possible truce, according to a statement from the Kremlin on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed reporters, emphasizing the shared understanding between Russia and the U.S. on maintaining ongoing contacts. Both nations recognize the importance of dialogue in resolving the crisis.

The announcement comes at a time when tensions persist, underscoring the complexities surrounding the ceasefire negotiations and the necessity for continued diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

