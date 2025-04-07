Putin Showcases Support for Ukraine Ceasefire Amidst Lingering Queries

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed support for a ceasefire in Ukraine. However, Moscow still awaits crucial answers regarding the possible truce, according to a statement from the Kremlin on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed reporters, emphasizing the shared understanding between Russia and the U.S. on maintaining ongoing contacts. Both nations recognize the importance of dialogue in resolving the crisis.

The announcement comes at a time when tensions persist, underscoring the complexities surrounding the ceasefire negotiations and the necessity for continued diplomatic engagement.

