Parliament's All-Nighter Sessions: A Dark Reflection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was notably absent during the voting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the recently concluded Budget Session, passing with a substantial margin after rigorous debate. Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien criticized the handling of the session as a mere facade of efficiency.

According to O'Brien, the all-night parliamentary sittings were misleading, masking what he described as a 'deep dark chamber' of inactivity on crucial issues. The passing of the bill and Modi's absence coincided with his attendance at the 6th BIMSTEC summit in Thailand, intensifying claims of governmental aloofness.

Derek O'Brien further expressed concerns over the government's procrastination on addressing topics such as the President's Rule in Manipur, raising alarm over the missed opportunities for thorough discussion due to procedural mismanagement and absentee votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)