Parliament's All-Nighter Sessions: A Dark Reflection
Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not participate in the voting of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill during the recent Budget Session. It passed despite his absence. The session, marked by overnight debates, faced criticism from Derek O'Brien, who highlighted governmental indifference and procedural delays on key discussions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was notably absent during the voting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the recently concluded Budget Session, passing with a substantial margin after rigorous debate. Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien criticized the handling of the session as a mere facade of efficiency.
According to O'Brien, the all-night parliamentary sittings were misleading, masking what he described as a 'deep dark chamber' of inactivity on crucial issues. The passing of the bill and Modi's absence coincided with his attendance at the 6th BIMSTEC summit in Thailand, intensifying claims of governmental aloofness.
Derek O'Brien further expressed concerns over the government's procrastination on addressing topics such as the President's Rule in Manipur, raising alarm over the missed opportunities for thorough discussion due to procedural mismanagement and absentee votes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
