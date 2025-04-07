Left Menu

Rana Family's Meeting with Amit Shah Fuels Speculation

The family of late BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jammu. Rana passed away in October last year. His daughter, Devyani, has been nominated as the vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and is a potential candidate for the Nagrota seat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:49 IST
Rana Family's Meeting with Amit Shah Fuels Speculation
Rana
  • Country:
  • India

The family of late BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Raj Bhawan in Jammu, according to an official. The meeting involved Rana's wife Gunjan and his daughters Devyani and Ketki, while the late politician's son, Adhiraj Singh, was noticeably absent.

Rana, who passed away last October in Faridabad, had won the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election from the Nagrota seat just weeks before his death. Initially winning in 2014 with the National Conference, he switched to the BJP in 2021.

His daughter, Devyani Rana, has since been nominated as the vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in J&K, positioning her as a likely candidate for the vacant Nagrota constituency. The meeting with Shah comes amid speculation about political moves in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025