Rana Family's Meeting with Amit Shah Fuels Speculation
The family of late BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jammu. Rana passed away in October last year. His daughter, Devyani, has been nominated as the vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and is a potential candidate for the Nagrota seat.
The family of late BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Raj Bhawan in Jammu, according to an official. The meeting involved Rana's wife Gunjan and his daughters Devyani and Ketki, while the late politician's son, Adhiraj Singh, was noticeably absent.
Rana, who passed away last October in Faridabad, had won the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election from the Nagrota seat just weeks before his death. Initially winning in 2014 with the National Conference, he switched to the BJP in 2021.
His daughter, Devyani Rana, has since been nominated as the vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in J&K, positioning her as a likely candidate for the vacant Nagrota constituency. The meeting with Shah comes amid speculation about political moves in the region.
