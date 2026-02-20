BJP's Bold Border Moves and Vibrant Village Vision

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress party of leaving Assam's borders vulnerable, facilitating unauthorized infiltration. He praised the BJP government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for addressing this issue effectively.

Speaking at a programme in Cachar district, Shah noted that during Congress's tenure, no significant development was initiated, whereas the BJP now constructs 14 kilometers of road daily, setting a national benchmark. Shah launched the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) from Cachar, extending across 15 states and two Union Territories.

The initiative prioritizes the development of border villages, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to deter migration and infiltration through international boundaries. The Rs 6900-crore VVP phase aims to cover 1954 villages, bolstering infrastructure and security in these critical regions. Shah asserted BJP's decade-long dedication to Assam's progress and its future vision of a flood-free state within five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)