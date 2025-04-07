Stock Market Tumbles Amid Tariff Tensions
Wall Street's indices plunged on Monday with the S&P 500 nearing bear market territory. Investors shifted towards government bonds due to concerns about economic impacts from President Trump's tariff plans. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all recorded significant losses as markets reacted.
In a dramatic turn of events, Wall Street's primary indices opened sharply lower on Monday, signaling investor apprehension. The dip comes as the S&P 500 edges closer to confirming it's in a bear market, amidst escalating concerns over the repercussions of President Donald Trump's ambitious tariff proposals.
Shortly after markets opened, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted by 1,212.98 points, a staggering 3.17% decrease, settling at 37,101.88. Similarly, the S&P 500 saw a significant dip, losing 181.37 points or 3.57% to sit at 4,892.71.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was not spared from the downturn, recording a loss of 623.23 points, which translates to a 4.00% drop, bringing it down to 14,964.56 as investors sought the safety of government bonds in response to mounting economic uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Western Investors Wary as Russia's Market Remains Largely Inaccessible
Sebi board approves doubling investment threshold for granular disclosures by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to Rs 50,000 cr.
China Woos Global Investors Amid Economic Resilience Claims
Volkswagen’s $1.4 Billion Tax Battle: A Test of Trust for Foreign Investors in India
Sebi Doubles Disclosure Threshold for Foreign Investors