Stock Market Tumbles Amid Tariff Tensions

Wall Street's indices plunged on Monday with the S&P 500 nearing bear market territory. Investors shifted towards government bonds due to concerns about economic impacts from President Trump's tariff plans. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all recorded significant losses as markets reacted.

In a dramatic turn of events, Wall Street's primary indices opened sharply lower on Monday, signaling investor apprehension. The dip comes as the S&P 500 edges closer to confirming it's in a bear market, amidst escalating concerns over the repercussions of President Donald Trump's ambitious tariff proposals.

Shortly after markets opened, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted by 1,212.98 points, a staggering 3.17% decrease, settling at 37,101.88. Similarly, the S&P 500 saw a significant dip, losing 181.37 points or 3.57% to sit at 4,892.71.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was not spared from the downturn, recording a loss of 623.23 points, which translates to a 4.00% drop, bringing it down to 14,964.56 as investors sought the safety of government bonds in response to mounting economic uncertainties.

