Supreme Court Weighs Return of Deported Salvadoran Amid Controversy

On Monday, President Donald Trump requested intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a judge's order for returning Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States after his erroneous deportation to El Salvador.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis had demanded his return by Monday based on findings that the deportation was without legal grounds, describing it as 'wholly lawless.' Despite these orders, efforts to freeze the directive were unsuccessful in the lower federal appeals court.

The White House argues against Abrego Garcia's return, labeling him as gang-affiliated, although no charges are pending. Abrego Garcia, abiding by all immigration protocols, was deported and detained in a notorious Salvadoran prison.

