Left Menu

Bank CEOs & Commerce Secretary Discuss Sweeping Tariff Plans

Top U.S. bank executives met with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to deliberate on President Trump's newly announced tariff plans. The gathering, organized by the Financial Services Forum, focused on understanding the administration's tariff strategy and its implications on the banking sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:49 IST
Bank CEOs & Commerce Secretary Discuss Sweeping Tariff Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant meeting that took place on Thursday, the heads of the largest banks in the United States convened with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to discuss President Donald Trump's comprehensive plans for new tariffs. This high-profile assembly occurred just a day after the tariff plans were disclosed to the public.

The meeting was part of a gathering hosted by the Financial Services Forum, a prominent lobbying group within the finance industry. During the talks, Secretary Lutnick elaborated on the administration's strategic approach toward the proposed tariffs, intended to reshape economic dynamics.

The bank CEOs took the opportunity to pose critical questions, seeking clarity on how these tariffs would impact the financial sector and the broader economy. Sources close to the meeting highlighted the crucial nature of these discussions in navigating forthcoming economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025