Bank CEOs & Commerce Secretary Discuss Sweeping Tariff Plans

In a significant meeting that took place on Thursday, the heads of the largest banks in the United States convened with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to discuss President Donald Trump's comprehensive plans for new tariffs. This high-profile assembly occurred just a day after the tariff plans were disclosed to the public.

The meeting was part of a gathering hosted by the Financial Services Forum, a prominent lobbying group within the finance industry. During the talks, Secretary Lutnick elaborated on the administration's strategic approach toward the proposed tariffs, intended to reshape economic dynamics.

The bank CEOs took the opportunity to pose critical questions, seeking clarity on how these tariffs would impact the financial sector and the broader economy. Sources close to the meeting highlighted the crucial nature of these discussions in navigating forthcoming economic challenges.

