CIC Criticizes DDA for Inadequate RTI Response on Bhoomiheen Camp Demolition
The Central Information Commission criticized the Delhi Development Authority for not providing complete information regarding an RTI about demolition activities at Bhoomiheen Camp. The CIC highlighted inadequacies in DDA's response and procedural lapses in handling the RTI application, demanding a revised response within seven days.
- Country:
- India
The Central Information Commission (CIC) has admonished the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for inadequately responding to a Right to Information (RTI) application regarding demolition activities at Bhoomiheen Camp, southeast Delhi, on June 6, 2023.
The RTI, filed by Lali Gupta, sought specific details about the demolition, including a stay order from the Delhi High Court. The CIC observed that the DDA failed to provide detailed information, merely stating no demolition activities followed the stay order.
Furthermore, the CIC noted procedural lapses in the RTI handling process and instructed the DDA to provide a revised response within seven days, highlighting the need for transparency and accountability in dealing with public inquiries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
