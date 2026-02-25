Strengthening Ties: Nepal and China's Diplomatic Dialogue
Zhang Maoming, the new Chinese ambassador to Nepal, met with Nepal's Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma to discuss bilateral relations, trade expansion, and China-funded project implementations in Nepal. The meeting marked a step towards stronger cooperation and mutual support between the two nations.
In a pivotal diplomatic engagement, China's newly appointed ambassador to Nepal, Zhang Maoming, convened with Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma on Wednesday to explore diverse bilateral issues.
The discussions, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, revolved around enhancing the multifaceted ties between Nepal and China, focusing on trade expansion and project collaborations.
According to statements from the Nepalese Foreign Ministry, the dialogue underscored a mutual commitment to fortifying the relationship and implementing key projects funded by China.
