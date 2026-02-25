Strengthening Ties: Nepal and China's Diplomatic Dialogue

In a pivotal diplomatic engagement, China's newly appointed ambassador to Nepal, Zhang Maoming, convened with Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma on Wednesday to explore diverse bilateral issues.

The discussions, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, revolved around enhancing the multifaceted ties between Nepal and China, focusing on trade expansion and project collaborations.

According to statements from the Nepalese Foreign Ministry, the dialogue underscored a mutual commitment to fortifying the relationship and implementing key projects funded by China.

