Controversy Unfolds: Naidu Accuses YSRCP of Adulterated Laddu Scandal

In a strong allegation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the former YSRCP administration of tampering with the sacred Tirupati laddus by using chemically adulterated ghee, questioning whether divine forgiveness could be sought for such actions.

Addressing a public gathering in Markapuram, Naidu fiercely defended his family business, Heritage Foods, from alleged defamation by the opposition, stating that the dairy company had no involvement in the laddu ghee scandal.

Reflecting on past controversies, Naidu linked his vilification to the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy in 2019 and claimed his family and party leaders had faced abusive attacks. He criticized the former YSRCP government for fostering an era of fear from 2019 to 2024.