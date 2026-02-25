Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: Naidu Accuses YSRCP of Adulterated Laddu Scandal

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSRCP government of using adulterated ghee in Tirupati laddus, questioning divine forgiveness. He defended his family-run Heritage Foods. He also linked his victimization to the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy, highlighting alleged abuses faced during the previous regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:11 IST
Controversy Unfolds: Naidu Accuses YSRCP of Adulterated Laddu Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong allegation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the former YSRCP administration of tampering with the sacred Tirupati laddus by using chemically adulterated ghee, questioning whether divine forgiveness could be sought for such actions.

Addressing a public gathering in Markapuram, Naidu fiercely defended his family business, Heritage Foods, from alleged defamation by the opposition, stating that the dairy company had no involvement in the laddu ghee scandal.

Reflecting on past controversies, Naidu linked his vilification to the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy in 2019 and claimed his family and party leaders had faced abusive attacks. He criticized the former YSRCP government for fostering an era of fear from 2019 to 2024.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah's Strategic Tour of Seemanchal: Strengthening India's Borders

Amit Shah's Strategic Tour of Seemanchal: Strengthening India's Borders

 India
2
Indian Traders Gain Access to Global Markets with NSE IX Platform

Indian Traders Gain Access to Global Markets with NSE IX Platform

 India
3
Tackling the Tide: Maharashtra's Task Force to Combat Digital Addiction Among Children

Tackling the Tide: Maharashtra's Task Force to Combat Digital Addiction Amon...

 India
4
Legal Expert Arrested for Bomb Hoax to Halt Girlfriend's Job Interview

Legal Expert Arrested for Bomb Hoax to Halt Girlfriend's Job Interview

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026