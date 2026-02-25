Switzerland Offers Aid to Victims of Crans-Montana Fire Tragedy

Switzerland has announced a one-time payment of 50,000 Swiss francs ($56,000) for the severely injured survivors and bereaved families of the devastating fire at the Crans-Montana ski resort that claimed 41 lives and injured more than 100 people.

The payout, termed a 'solidarity contribution,' is aimed at providing immediate financial relief and represents an expression of compassion, as stated by the country's governing body, the Federal Council. The payments will be made to each person who lost their life and every individual hospitalized due to the incident.

In a gesture aimed at preventing prolonged legal proceedings, the Federal Council intends to contribute up to 20 million francs for out-of-court settlements. The Swiss government has also identified gaps in existing support systems, proposing legislative advancements to quickly aid the victims and affected cantons financially.

(With inputs from agencies.)