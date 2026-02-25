Left Menu

Switzerland Offers Aid to Victims of Crans-Montana Fire Tragedy

Switzerland will provide a one-time payment to support survivors and families affected by the Crans-Montana fire, which killed 41 and injured over 100. The gesture intends to deliver quick financial aid and compassion while the Federal Council also seeks justice and better support systems for large-scale disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:10 IST
Switzerland Offers Aid to Victims of Crans-Montana Fire Tragedy

Switzerland has announced a one-time payment of 50,000 Swiss francs ($56,000) for the severely injured survivors and bereaved families of the devastating fire at the Crans-Montana ski resort that claimed 41 lives and injured more than 100 people.

The payout, termed a 'solidarity contribution,' is aimed at providing immediate financial relief and represents an expression of compassion, as stated by the country's governing body, the Federal Council. The payments will be made to each person who lost their life and every individual hospitalized due to the incident.

In a gesture aimed at preventing prolonged legal proceedings, the Federal Council intends to contribute up to 20 million francs for out-of-court settlements. The Swiss government has also identified gaps in existing support systems, proposing legislative advancements to quickly aid the victims and affected cantons financially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Trade Tariffs to Rise Amid Strategic Shifts

U.S. Trade Tariffs to Rise Amid Strategic Shifts

 Global
2
Political Rifts Brew Over Parliamentary Panel Assignment

Political Rifts Brew Over Parliamentary Panel Assignment

 India
3
Google Disrupts Chinese-linked Hacking Group Gallium

Google Disrupts Chinese-linked Hacking Group Gallium

 Global
4
Earn Rewards on the Go: Namo Bharat's Loyalty Scheme Unveiled

Earn Rewards on the Go: Namo Bharat's Loyalty Scheme Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026