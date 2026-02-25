Left Menu

Thane Civic Body's Bold Anti-Encroachment Action

The Thane civic body launched a significant anti-encroachment operation in the Kolbad area following a viral video of a fish vendor causing a public nuisance. Authorities removed makeshift stalls and seized vendors' goods to maintain hygiene and public order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane civic body undertook a significant anti-encroachment operation in the Kolbad area on Wednesday. This move came a day after a video clip surfaced showing a fish vendor, allegedly intoxicated, causing a disturbance under a flyover.

The video purportedly showed the vendor urinating while selling fish, prompting officials to act. Authorities removed makeshift stalls and seized goods belonging to vendors as they aimed to maintain hygiene and public order.

As the civic enforcement team moved in, several hawkers hastily fled the area, balancing crates and baskets on their heads. Civic officials emphasized that this action was part of ongoing efforts to tackle illegal encroachments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

