Government Excise Hike on Fuel Sparks Political Exchange

The Congress party took aim at the Indian government on Monday, criticizing the recent hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel. Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided a 'befitting reply to tariffs.'

Gandhi highlighted how this decision impacts people already suffering from inflation, describing it as 'government loot.' The government increased the excise duty on petrol to Rs 13 per litre and on diesel to Rs 10 per litre. Despite lower international crude oil prices, the Congress accused the government of raising taxes instead of providing relief.

However, the oil ministry announced that retail prices for petrol and diesel would remain unchanged due to the excise duty hike being offset by the dip in international market prices. International oil prices are at their lowest since April 2021, driven by trade tensions between the US and China.

