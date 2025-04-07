Punjab's 'Sikhya Kranti' Sparks Political Turmoil

In Punjab, the 'Sikhya Kranti' programme by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has ignited a political storm, drawing criticism from opposition parties. They label the initiative as mere theatrics for publicity rather than genuine efforts to enhance school infrastructure.

The AAP's education festival, spanning 54 days and unveiling Rs 2,000 crore worth infrastructure in 12,000 government schools, faced skepticism. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains defended the initiative, accusing critics of hypocrisy and self-serving agendas, highlighting significant improvements made.

Despite the improvements, opposition leaders claim the government's approach emphasizes political propaganda over educational needs, citing misuse of teachers and installation of plaques for minor works. AAP contends its focus is on transforming Punjab's education and accuses the opposition of neglecting schooling for decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)