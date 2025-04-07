Left Menu

Kharge Slams Modi as Fuel Duties Climb Amidst Tariff Turmoil

Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes the Modi government for hiking excise duties on fuel despite falling international crude prices, amidst a significant stock market blow. Increased duties on petrol and diesel coincide with investor losses of Rs 19 lakh crore in stock markets due to US trade tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:29 IST
Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of rising fuel excise duties in India, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, accusing it of mismanaging economic policies. Kharge argued that the government failed to pass on reduced international crude prices to consumers, opting instead for a rise in petrol and diesel taxes.

The hike, which coincided with a staggering Rs 19 lakh crore loss for Indian investors due to trade tariffs imposed by the US, has become a significant point of contention. Kharge likened the government's inaction on tariff issues to the legendary slumber of Kumbhakarna, exacerbating investor woes as excise duties increased.

While officials insist that the extra cost will not burden consumers, the Department of Revenue confirmed excise rates on petrol and diesel will rise by Rs 2 per litre. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri defended the decision, stating oil companies would eventually adjust market prices to reflect the global crude downturn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

