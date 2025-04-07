Political Tension Over CBI Inquiry in Vimal Negi's Case

The political confrontation between Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur over the CBI inquiry into Chief Engineer Vimal Negi's death has intensified. Sukhu accuses Thakur of using the situation for political gain, while Thakur questions the government's reluctance to involve the CBI in the investigation.

Negi's disappearance on March 10 was followed by the discovery of his body in Bilaspur eight days later. His wife has alleged mistreatment by his superiors, prompting a case against top officials at Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited. The ongoing inquiries have fueled political tensions, casting a spotlight on potential corruption within the state's power sector.

Sukhu claims that the BJP's demands are mere diversions aimed at political advantage, highlighting previous financial issues under BJP governance. Meanwhile, Thakur argues that Negi's mysterious death raises questions about the power sector's integrity, suggesting the involvement of corrupt officials.

