Left Menu

Political Tension Over CBI Inquiry in Vimal Negi's Case

The ongoing controversy between Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur regarding a CBI inquiry into Chief Engineer Vimal Negi's death has escalated. Sukhu accuses Thakur of politicizing the issue, while Thakur demands a thorough investigation, suspecting corruption in the power sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:31 IST
Political Tension Over CBI Inquiry in Vimal Negi's Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political confrontation between Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur over the CBI inquiry into Chief Engineer Vimal Negi's death has intensified. Sukhu accuses Thakur of using the situation for political gain, while Thakur questions the government's reluctance to involve the CBI in the investigation.

Negi's disappearance on March 10 was followed by the discovery of his body in Bilaspur eight days later. His wife has alleged mistreatment by his superiors, prompting a case against top officials at Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited. The ongoing inquiries have fueled political tensions, casting a spotlight on potential corruption within the state's power sector.

Sukhu claims that the BJP's demands are mere diversions aimed at political advantage, highlighting previous financial issues under BJP governance. Meanwhile, Thakur argues that Negi's mysterious death raises questions about the power sector's integrity, suggesting the involvement of corrupt officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025