South Sudan Faces Visa Revocation Amid Diplomatic Dispute

Tensions between the United States and South Sudan have escalated following a decision by the U.S. to revoke all visas held by citizens of South Sudan. The move came after the South Sudanese government refused entry to a deportee who claimed to be from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to South Sudan's foreign ministry, thorough verification confirmed the individual's Congolese nationality, leading to his return to the sending country. The ministry lamented the broad repercussions of an isolated incident, framing it as a misunderstanding rather than an act of defiance.

This diplomatic scuffle occurs amid efforts by African Union mediators to forestall a renewed civil war in South Sudan. Tensions have been high since the recent house arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar, accused by President Salva Kiir's government of inciting further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)