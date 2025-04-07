On Monday, Canadian officials reported that the most prominent news account on China's WeChat platform is disseminating false information targeting Mark Carney, a candidate in the Canadian election. The Privy Council Office indicated that this misinformation campaign is aimed at influencing Chinese Canadian voters by spreading coordinated and inauthentic narratives.

Officials in Ottawa revealed that the Youli-Youmian account is undermining Carney's professional background to manipulate voter opinions. While this effort intends to sway the Chinese diaspora, the government stresses that it will not impact the upcoming April 28 election. Intelligence reports link this WeChat account to the Chinese Communist Party, raising further concerns of external influence.

Despite repeated allegations, China's embassy in Ottawa offered no comment. Current geopolitical tensions, including U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods, alongside internal political shifts, have intensified the electoral race, leaving Canada's incumbent Liberal Party in a tight contest against Conservatives. With 1.7 million people of Chinese descent in Canada, the ethnic Chinese vote is pivotal in urban constituencies.

