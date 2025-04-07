Left Menu

False Narratives on WeChat Target Canadian PM Candidate

Canada accuses a popular WeChat news account of spreading false narratives about Prime Minister candidate Mark Carney. The account, linked to the Chinese Communist Party, allegedly aims to influence Chinese voters in Canada. This interference emerges amid heightened tensions and electoral changes in the Canadian political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

On Monday, Canadian officials reported that the most prominent news account on China's WeChat platform is disseminating false information targeting Mark Carney, a candidate in the Canadian election. The Privy Council Office indicated that this misinformation campaign is aimed at influencing Chinese Canadian voters by spreading coordinated and inauthentic narratives.

Officials in Ottawa revealed that the Youli-Youmian account is undermining Carney's professional background to manipulate voter opinions. While this effort intends to sway the Chinese diaspora, the government stresses that it will not impact the upcoming April 28 election. Intelligence reports link this WeChat account to the Chinese Communist Party, raising further concerns of external influence.

Despite repeated allegations, China's embassy in Ottawa offered no comment. Current geopolitical tensions, including U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods, alongside internal political shifts, have intensified the electoral race, leaving Canada's incumbent Liberal Party in a tight contest against Conservatives. With 1.7 million people of Chinese descent in Canada, the ethnic Chinese vote is pivotal in urban constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

