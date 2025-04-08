Costa Rican President Faces Influence Scheme Charges

The attorney general's office of Costa Rica has initiated legal proceedings against President Rodrigo Chaves and Culture Minister Jorge Rodriguez. The charges involve an alleged influence scheme with a leading regional development bank.

According to the prosecutors, the accusations could result in significant prison terms, ranging from two to eight years. The charges apply to public officials who misuse their authority to force or persuade others to improperly offer or promise financial benefits for themselves or third parties.

This legal action highlights the seriousness of the allegations against high-ranking figures in the Costa Rican government. The incident underscores the ongoing battle against corruption within public offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)