Controversy Erupts Over Justice Department's Intimidation Tactics

The U.S. Justice Department deployed armed U.S. marshals to deliver a letter to fired career pardon attorney Liz Oyer, raising concerns about intimidation tactics. This extraordinary action prompted criticism from Democrats, who saw it as an effort to silence Oyer ahead of her congressional testimony on the department's internal practices.

The situation became more tense when Oyer found the letter in an unused email account, leading to the marshals being called off. Typically, such marshals handle congressional subpoenas or witness protection, not routine department communications, according to a former official who spoke to Reuters.

Oyer, dismissed after not recommending reinstatement of Mel Gibson's gun rights, testified before Congress regarding alleged misconduct under Trump's administration. Denouncing the department's claim of executive privilege, Oyer asserted her right to reveal corruption and misuse of power within the Justice Department.

