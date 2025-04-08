High-Stakes Talks: US-Iran Nuclear Negotiations Take Shape

In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump revealed that the United States is set to engage in indirect nuclear negotiations with Iran, with Oman acting as an intermediary. Despite Trump's preference for direct dialogue, Iran has insisted on mediated discussions amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Trump's warning of potential military action if talks collapse adds further urgency. This development follows a history of stalled negotiations during Joe Biden's presidency and the abandoned 2015 nuclear deal under Barack Obama. As the region faces escalating conflict, prospects for a diplomatic resolution remain uncertain.

The timing is critical, as Iran's influence faces challenges from regional adversaries. With the Middle East on edge and Israel ready to act, the success of these talks could significantly impact future stability in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)