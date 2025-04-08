Left Menu

White House Pushes for AI Leadership and Strategy Development

The White House has ordered federal agencies to appoint chief AI officers and develop AI strategies. This move rescinds Biden-era safeguards, emphasizing a pro-innovation approach. The Office of Management and Budget mandates minimum-risk practices and generative AI policy adoption within six months, eliminating bureaucratic restrictions.

Updated: 08-04-2025 04:02 IST
White House Pushes for AI Leadership and Strategy Development
The White House is taking decisive steps to enhance the federal government's use of artificial intelligence by ordering agencies to name chief AI officers and devise comprehensive AI strategies. This development cancels previous Biden-era orders aimed at imposing safeguards on AI use.

The Office of Management and Budget is tasked with ensuring these agencies implement minimal risk management practices for high-impact AI projects and to draft a generative AI policy within the upcoming months. The intent is to adopt a forward-thinking, pro-innovation stance, fostering government operations of the future.

The new guidelines eliminate previous bureaucratic hurdles, focusing instead on efficient AI acquisition and maximizing the use of American-made technology, all while preserving privacy. Agencies like the Federal Aviation Administration are already leveraging AI for enhanced data analysis and risk management.

